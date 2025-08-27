Fire crews mop up lightening strike in Mount Rose Wilderness

MOUNT ROSE WILDERNESS, Nev. – Fire crews are hiking off an incident in the Mount Rose Wilderness after responding to and mopping up a lighting strike of two trees, according to an announcement on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 27.

The U.S. Forest Service and the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District deployed resources to the strike, named the Spencer Incident.

NLTFPD says at this time, there is no threat to structures or the community.

The U.S. Forest Service is continuing to patrol and monitor the incident to ensure the area remains secure.