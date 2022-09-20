Fire Fest returns this year to South Tahoe

In this file photo from a previous Fire Fest event, attendees participate in a fire extinguisher demonstration.

Provided/Lisa Herron/U.S. Forest Service |

STATELINE, Nev. — After a 2-year pandemic hiatus, Fire Fest is returning to Stateline.

The free event offers families the opportunity to have fun while learning about safety and conservation from local .

Fire Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, outside the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

Helicopters will be the stars this year and will land just outside the venue. Guests can get a close up look and crews will be on hand to answer questions.

Back this year, the burn house sprinkler demonstration. Kids can climb aboard a fire engine, squirt a fire hose, enjoy the bounce house, and escape from the burn house. There will also be an opportunity to watch local firefighters use the jaws of life to extract someone from a demolished vehicle, as well as the chance to win raffle prizes for kid’s who complete the passport activity.

Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Kiwanis Club, this annual event is hosted by our local fire agencies, including Lake Valley Fire District, the Tahoe Douglas Fire District, Fallen Leaf Lake CSD Fire Department, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, Cal Fire and South Tahoe Public Utility District and the USDA Forest Service.

This event highlights all of Tahoe’s safety agencies, creating a day celebrating fire and life safety for children and families.

South Tahoe Public Utility District, South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling, Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency have added home safety, energy, and water conservation to this broad ranging community event with interests for everyone.

California Conservation Corp volunteers assist throughout the event. Barbecue food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Kiwanis Club, along with other snacks at family-friendly prices.

Fire Fest began as a way to recognize National Fire Prevention Week, which was initially established in remembrance of the great Chicago fire of 1891, and to keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention.

In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation, and since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been observed on the second Sunday in October. This year, Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 9-15. Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record, according to the National Archives and Records Administration’s Library Information Center.

Learn more about Fire Prevention Week at http://www.nfpa.org/ .