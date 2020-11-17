Fire in 80 mph wind storm claims home, threatens more at Mottsville, Old Kingsbury
Authorities are advising neighbors near Mottsville and Old Kingsbury to evacuate due to a fire burning in 80 mph winds.
The fire was first reported around 4:10 p.m. Initial reports were that multiple structures were threatened. At least one home appears to have been destroyed.
East Fork firefighters and Douglas County deputies responded to the blaze, which was made more difficult to fight by high winds.
Mottsville Lane was closed between Foothill and Highway 88 and fire apparatus were staging on Foothill sought of the intersection with Kingsbury.
An 88 mph wind gust was recorded at 3:40 p.m., a half hour before the fire was first reported. Gusts of between 78-85 mph continued as firefighters tried to save residents’s homes.
