Evacuations lifted as Conner Fire hits 17,000 acres

A firefighting helicopter dumps water ahead of the Conner fire burning in the Pine Nuts.

Kurt Hildebrand / Record-Courier

Update as of Saturday, June 21 at 5 p.m. – Evacuations have been lifted across the area affected by the Conner Fire as of 5 p.m. Saturday, according to https://app.perimeterplatform.com/incidents/polygon/63651 which is indicating it is safe for residents top return.

Cooler temperatures and a shift in the wind slowed the fire’s spread with Inciwep reporting it at 17,353 acres as of Saturday evening.

There might have been a little precipitation in the Pine Nuts as temperatures dropped into the upper 50s to help slow things down.

Update as of Friday, June 20 at 7:15 p.m. – A wild fire burning in the Pine Nuts above Gardnerville has zero containment as of 4 p.m. Friday.

The Conner Fire is sending up a smoke plume that’s visible from across the region.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, 350 firefighters are working the blaze, mostly in 32 engines and a half-dozen hand crews, supported by eight air tankers and three helicopters.

“Firefighters are actively engaged in suppression efforts on the Conner Fire, currently estimated at 2,000 acres and growing,” fire Spokeswoman Jenn Diamond said. “The fire is being managed under unified command with the East Fork Fire Protection District and the Bureau of Land Management Carson City District.”

The fire started in Pine View Estates where two homes were lost before it spread to the wildland.

“This afternoon, fire activity increased significantly after the fire moved out of the 2020 Number Fire burn scar and into areas with more available unburned fuels, prompting faster growth and more intense fire behavior,” Diamond said. “Gusty winds, with speeds reaching up to 45 mph, combined with low relative humidity, are creating extremely challenging firefighting conditions.”

A red flag warning remains in effect until midnight Friday.

“Due to these extreme wind conditions, all aircraft were grounded this afternoon, limiting aerial suppression capabilities,” Diamond said.

Hand crews, engines, and dozers from multiple agencies including local, state, and federal partners from both Nevada and California—are actively engaged on the ground to contain the fire.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered to support the ongoing firefighting operations and provide enhanced coordination and strategic planning.

Evacuations have been expanded, residents are urged to stay informed and prepared as conditions can change rapidly.

Original story – The Conner fire burning in the Pine Nuts east of Gardnerville is estimated to have grown to 2,000-2,500 acres, according to the incident command located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

An aircraft was dropping fire retardant on the fire as a firefighting helicopter flew buckets of water to the area east of Out R Way in the Pine Nut foothills.

The Conner Fire is named after the street where a 1:30 a.m. structure fire claimed two homes along the west edge of Pine View Estates. By 4 a.m. the fire spread into the old Numbers Burn and was burning north.

At firefighters’ request, NV energy shut power to 62 customers around 9:41 a.m. Most of those are located in Pine View Estates but there are a dozen scattered through the Pine Nut foothills.

A red flag warning is in effect through midnight tonight for gusty winds and low humidity, contributing to fire spread.

As of 10 a.m., authorities were closing Pine Nut 2 and Out R Way between Ruhenstroth and Fish Springs as winds gusting to 23 mph pushed the flames north.

“New evacuation orders have been issued for Pine Nut Road from Dump Road to Out R Way due to increased fire activity,” according to Douglas County.

“Reverse 911 notifications are being issued to alert residents in the affected zones,” said Douglas County spokesman Eric Cachinero. “All individuals in evacuation areas should leave immediately and follow instructions from emergency personnel. Do not delay evacuation to gather belongings.”

Cachinero directed evacuees to the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville during the day.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue has been working the barricades and reported a couple of people claiming to be residents drove past them.

The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch reports state and federal resources have responded to the fire.

Fire engines and brush trucks responded to the blaze. Members of Tahoe Douglas Zephyr hand crew were staged along Pine Nut 2.

The incident command for the fire is at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Reno Fire is sending two engines to the fire and additional resources are being sought from Truckee Meadows.