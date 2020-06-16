Fire Monday on Tahoe’s East Shore may have been illegal campfire

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A fire Thursday afternoon on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore was likely started by an illegal campfire that may have been abandoned.

Officials said the Chimney Fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on national forest lands south of Chimney Beach near the shoreline.

U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Engine 44 firefighters responded to quickly extinguish the blaze.

“Although the fire is under investigation, it appears to be an illegal/abandoned campfire that spread into the duff near some large boulders,” said a press release. “Luckily, this fire was doused before it could become a major wildfire. Illegal/abandoned campfires not only put our residents, communities, wildlife and forests at risk, they put our firefighters at risk as well.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



For everybody recreating at Lake Tahoe, campfires are only allowed within metal fire rings in developed campgrounds.

Fire restrictions and guidelines can be viewed at https://go.usa.gov/xVDZw.

Report illegal or abandoned campfires by calling 911.