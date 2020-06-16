Fire Monday on Tahoe’s East Shore may have been illegal campfire | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Fire Monday on Tahoe’s East Shore may have been illegal campfire

News News |

Staff Report
  

Show CaptionsHide Captions

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A fire Thursday afternoon on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore was likely started by an illegal campfire that may have been abandoned.

Officials said the Chimney Fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on national forest lands south of Chimney Beach near the shoreline.

U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Engine 44 firefighters responded to quickly extinguish the blaze.

“Although the fire is under investigation, it appears to be an illegal/abandoned campfire that spread into the duff near some large boulders,” said a press release. “Luckily, this fire was doused before it could become a major wildfire. Illegal/abandoned campfires not only put our residents, communities, wildlife and forests at risk, they put our firefighters at risk as well.”

Support Local Journalism


For everybody recreating at Lake Tahoe, campfires are only allowed within metal fire rings in developed campgrounds.

Fire restrictions and guidelines can be viewed at https://go.usa.gov/xVDZw.

Report illegal or abandoned campfires by calling 911.

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Crime & Fire
See more