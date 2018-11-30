Fire, recreational shooting restrictions lifted in Eldorado National Forest

Fire and recreational shooting restrictions have been lifted in the Eldorado National Forest.

Forest Supervisor Laurence Crabtree made the announcement Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Forest visitors in possession of a valid California campfire permit may have open campfires outside of designated campgrounds according to the terms of their permit.

The permit is free from any Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management or California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection office or can be obtained online at http://www.preventwildfire.org.

"Although the current and forecasted storm takes us out of fire restrictions and the extremely dry forest conditions, the danger from wildfires is not over yet," Crabtree said in a press release. "As we saw last year if an extended dry period happens this winter then the forest vegetation will dry out and be susceptible to ignition. I expect everyone to be very careful with fire while visiting the national forest."

CalFire continues to have a statewide burn ban on residential burning of dead vegetation.

Contact the CalFire Amador Eldorado Unit office at 530-644-2345 for information or visit http://www.fire.ca.gov/fire_protection/fire_protection_burnpermits.

People interested in camping outside of designated areas should contact the nearest Forest Service office for instructions, updated fire information, campfire permits and current restrictions.

Contact information for the respective ranger stations can be found on the Forest's website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/eldorado.