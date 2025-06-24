Fire restrictions effective immediately in South Lake Tahoe city limits

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Effective Monday June 23, 2025, fire restrictions are in place for the City of South Lake Tahoe until further notice. No charcoal or wood fires are permitted during this time. The use of natural gas (NG), propane (LPG), or pellet BBQ grills, smokers, and firepits are permissible unless a red flag warning is issued.

“We ask that residents and visitors follow these fire restrictions to help minimize the potential of fire starts,” said Fire Chief Jim Drennan. “With the increase in dry fuels and high temperatures, there is a significant risk for fire danger and this is one way to prevent wildfires.”

As a reminder, during a red flag warning or critical fire weather conditions, open flames are not allowed which includes natural gas, propane, and pellet BBQ grills, smokers, and firepits. Additionally, open flame devices such as tiki torches and fireworks, including sparklers and firecrackers, are prohibited in California year-round. If you witness the illegal use of fireworks or campfires, please call 911.

To learn more about fire prevention and creating defensible space, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com

To find out if a red flag warning is issued, visit https://www.weather.gov/rev/ .