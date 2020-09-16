Fire Weather Watch added to Dense Smoke Advisory for Lake Tahoe
The Lake Tahoe Basin has been impacted with heavy smoke for the past few days and now critical fire weather is on its way this week.
The National Weather Service extended its Dense Smoke Advisory through Wednesday and also added a Fire Weather Watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening for Tahoe, Western Nevada and the Eastern Sierra.
The combination of gusty, sustained southwest winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Winds are expected to be consistently at 15-20 mph on Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph, shifting to a western flow on Friday.
NWS says the “strongest gusts Thursday could be U.S. Highway 50 north and on Friday could be US 50 south.”
Ridgetops and summits will see 70 to 90 mph wind. The humidity will be in the 10-20% range.
Officials advise people to avoid outdoors activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation such as yard work, target shooting or campfires.
The high temperature for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be near 72 with the low overnight around 48. The high temperature plummets Friday to 60 with the low in the high 30s.
