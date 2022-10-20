Fire weather watch issued for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As a cold front moves into the Lake Tahoe region this weekend, weather officials are concerned a spark could spread fast with gusty winds and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Thursday issued a fire weather watch for the Truckee-Tahoe region that goes into effect at 11 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday due to winds that could reach up to 100 mph across Sierra ridges and low humidity.

The service said southwest winds will range from 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

“Strong winds of this magnitude can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” the statement said.

The statement advises people to avoid activities that could cause a spark near dry vegetation.

The cold front will lower daily high temperatures about 15-20 degrees from Friday into Saturday.

The high for Saturday is expected to be in the mid 50s after a week of sunny days with temps in the low 70s. Sunday’s high is expected to be in the high 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.

There is a 50% chance of precipitation Saturday with a couple of inches of snow possible about 7,600 feet. Gusty winds will last through the weekend.