Fire weather watch issued for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Dangerous fire weather is materializing for Lake Tahoe late this weekend into next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Friday afternoon issued a fire weather watch that goes into effect late Sunday night (midnight) and lasts through midnight on Monday due to possible thunderstorms and strong winds that could gust up to 50 mph.

The service said the recent hot and dry weather has created very receptive vegetation to new lightning fires. New fire starts, combined with strong winds can cause a fire to rapidly grow out of control before first responders can contain them.

The highest chance for thunderstorms is Monday and an “ample” amount of moisture is possible. The thunderstorms could last through the middle of the week.

The service advises against any activities that could cause a spark, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires.

High temperatures are forecast to be in the low 80s, at season averages, into next week.

Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.