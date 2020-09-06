Fire Weather Watch issued for Tahoe Basin; High winds expected for holiday

A screen grab from the Tahoe Prosperity Center's Alertwildfire.org camera Sunday morning at DL Bliss State Park.

Provided

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin and also a special statement warning of hot weather with possible air quality issues due to smoke.

The Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through the evening for gusty winds and low humidity which will be about 10-15%.

Strong east to northeast winds up to 25 mph start on Monday, Labor Day, and grow in strength Tuesday up to 35 mph with higher gusts along ridgetops.

Officials are concerned with any sparks that may cause a fire because it can grow rapidly in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

The unseasonably hot weather continues through Labor Day with the highs reaching in the mid 80s up to 90 at Tahoe while lows will be in the lows 50s. NWS says the region could break high temperature records.

Officials are asking residents to stay away from target shooting, yard work or campfires, or any activities that may cause a spark.

They are also warning people to be prepared when recreating outdoors for an extended time to keep hydrated, use sunscreen and wear protective clothing.

“It would be a good idea to have some indoor, morning, or evening “Plan B” activities in mind,” NWS said in a press release. “Temperatures will cool off substantially each night, so the best way to avoid the heat is to schedule more strenuous activities away from the afternoon hours.

Smoke and haze may also be an additional concern.

A new fire burning northeast of Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest, the Creek Fire, may send smoke toward the basin. The fire as of Sunday morning was up to 45,531 acres and zero percent contained.

Officials say there will be pockets of reduced visibility due to smoke with the worst conditions overnight into the early morning hours.

For the latest air quality, visit fire.airnow.gov.