Firefighters battling blaze near Spooner Summit
Firefighters are battling a wildfire Friday night that may have been sparked by lightning.
Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District firefighters with support from Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Engine 344, Battalion 42 and Tallac Hotshots have responded to the blaze near Spooner Summit.
According to a LTBMU Facebook post, the Glenbrook Fire began just before 8 p.m., is three-quarters of an acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread.
A series of thunderstorms have been moving through the region and it’s possible lightning may have sparked the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
