Firefighters battling lightning-caused blaze north of Woodfords

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A small lightning-caused blaze is being fought just north of the Tamarack Fire near the California and Nevada state line.

Approximately 40 personnel are fighting the 3-acre fire located in Fay Luther Canyon in the Carson Ranger District, about 6 miles north of Woodfords in Alpine County, and west of California State Route 88.

There are no closures or evacuations for the area, but officials are advising the public to stay out of the Fay Luther Canyon area and trailhead.

According to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the fire is burning in extremely steep and rocky terrain which is hampering containment efforts.

#FayFire Update 8/14/2021 @ 7:00 PM.

Size: 3 Acres.

Containment: 0%



Helicopters dropped water on the Fay Fire throughout the Day. 16 firefighters have been working on the mountainside and will stay overnight to continue building containment lines to limit fire growth. pic.twitter.com/B3FMPE0v2D — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) August 15, 2021

“Burning material has been rolling downslope and over established lines, creating spot fires below,” said a press release. “Escape routes and safety zones are difficult to access, raising safety concerns for responding resources. Firefighters are aware of these hazards and continuously mitigate them.”

A group of seven firefighters are engaged fighting the fire and are being supported by two helicopters dropping water and two single engine air tankers dropping retardant.

A 20-person Sierra Front crew arrived on scene Saturday morning and will assist the full suppression effort, officials said.

Thunderstorms tracked over the area on Friday starting a pair of fires with one, the Horse Thief Fire, being 100% contained.

Officials said firefighters were flown in the area at about 7 p.m. by helicopter about 1 mile uphill from the fire that consisted of a large, lightning-struck tree with some surface fuels.