Firefighters battling small blaze in Mt. Rose Wilderness
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Firefighters are battling a small wildfire that lightning likely sparked in the Mt. Rose Wilderness.
The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, North Lake Tahoe and North Tahoe fire protection districts and the Nevada Division of Forestry have responded to the approximate 20 feet by 20 feet blaze called the Relay Fire.
Officials said smoke was visible from Mt. Rose Highway.
No structures are threatened.
Nevada forestry helicopter 402 is providing bucket water drops and reconnaissance support.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User