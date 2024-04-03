Firefighters breathe easier thanks to $1.7 million FEMA grant

Thanks to a $1.7 million grant from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, Carson City, Tahoe Douglas, East Fork, Smith Valley, and North Lake Tahoe Fire Districts all have new, state-of-the-art Scott X3 PRO self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

These SCBAs, essential for protecting firefighters in hazardous environments, were nearing the end of their lifespan. The new Scott X3 PRO models offer the latest safety features, ensuring better protection for our firefighters who risk their lives for our communities.

This grant, administered by the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD), fostered regional cooperation, with all five fire departments now using the same equipment, enabling seamless collaboration, communication, and interoperability during joint operations across county lines.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District extends its thanks to FEMA and the participating fire departments for their collaboration over the last 17 months in securing and implementing this grant.

“Big thanks go to FEMA and all the participating fire districts for making this vital upgrade possible. Regional cooperation is key, and this project is a shining example of that principle in action,” said NLTFPD Fire Chief Ryan Sommers.