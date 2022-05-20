Firefighters extinguish apparent electrical fire at Timber Cove Pier
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished an apparent electrical fire Thursday at Timber Cove Pier in South Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue officials said they received a report of a 2-alarm fire at about 11:15 a.m. which prompted all on duty firefighters and chiefs to respond to the scene with the assistance of Tahoe Douglas Fire and Lake Valley Fire.
South Tahoe Fire said it arrived first on scene to find flames showing from under the Boathouse Restaurant on the pier. The Timber Cove Marina is also at that location, and both businesses were evacuated by law enforcement.
Firefighters carried hoses under the pier and into the lake to quickly extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.
The gas and electricity were both shut off and the marina and restaurant are both closed until further notice, per the city building inspector.
South Tahoe Fire officials said the heaviest damage was near an electrical panel under the pier near a refrigerator unit below the restaurant, but the cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Marshal Eric Guevin, of Tahoe Douglas Fire, with the assistance of an SLTFR investigator.
Interim South Tahoe Fire Chief Jim Drennan was thankful for the assistance and quick action from firefighters.
“I am proud of our crews for making a quick stop on the fire and thankful for our neighboring agencies for their assistance,” Drennan said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Substances found in Bass’ car not cocaine, meth; charged with misdemeanors
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass entered not guilty pleas during his first court appearance following his October 2021 arrest when was pulled over for erratic driving and charged…