Firefighters extinguish apparent electrical fire at Timber Cove Pier

When firefighters arrived on scene they spotted flames under the pier.

Provided/SLTFR

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished an apparent electrical fire Thursday at Timber Cove Pier in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue officials said they received a report of a 2-alarm fire at about 11:15 a.m. which prompted all on duty firefighters and chiefs to respond to the scene with the assistance of Tahoe Douglas Fire and Lake Valley Fire.

South Tahoe Fire said it arrived first on scene to find flames showing from under the Boathouse Restaurant on the pier. The Timber Cove Marina is also at that location, and both businesses were evacuated by law enforcement.

Firefighters battled the blaze under the pier in waste-deep water.

Provided/SLTFR

Firefighters carried hoses under the pier and into the lake to quickly extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The gas and electricity were both shut off and the marina and restaurant are both closed until further notice, per the city building inspector.

South Tahoe Fire officials said the heaviest damage was near an electrical panel under the pier near a refrigerator unit below the restaurant, but the cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Marshal Eric Guevin, of Tahoe Douglas Fire, with the assistance of an SLTFR investigator.

Interim South Tahoe Fire Chief Jim Drennan was thankful for the assistance and quick action from firefighters.

“I am proud of our crews for making a quick stop on the fire and thankful for our neighboring agencies for their assistance,” Drennan said.

Firefighters suppress an electric fire at Timber Cove Pier.

Provided/SLTFR

Firefighters received a report of a fire at Timber Cove Pier at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Provided