Firefighters extinguish blaze in Stateline area

STATELINE, Nev. — Firefighters responded to, and extinguished a fire Monday in the Stateline area.

USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Spokesperson Lisa Herron said Cal Fire, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and the Forest Service all responded to a small fire Monday afternoon off Kahle Drive, called the Kahle Fire.

The fire was kept small and measured about 30 feet by 50 feet in size. Herron said the blaze was contained in the afternoon and called controlled in the evening.

She said crews checked on the fire Tuesday morning and all was well and added that the cause is under investigation.

“We really dodged a bullet with that wind we had yesterday,” Herron said. “People in Tahoe need to do everything to prepare. We are going on our third year of drought and conditions are really dry again. It’s something that needs to be on everybody’s minds.”