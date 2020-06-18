Firefighters extinguish illegal campfire in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit firefighters responded to yet another illegal campfire this week.

Engine 341 firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to an illegal campfire at the Tallac Historic Site in South Lake Tahoe that was declared a wildfire after inspection, said a press release from LTBMU.

The Heritage Fire was caused by an illegal campfire constructed on top of a dry stump within the foundation of a historic feature at Tallac Point near Kiva Beach.

“A reminder, campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds in Lake Tahoe and this particular area is not a campground,” said LTBMU Fire Chief Kyle Jacobson. “It is a protected heritage site with cultural sensitivity. We ask for the public’s help in preventing wildfires and protecting these unique historical sites.”

The placement of the illegal campfire on top of the dry stump allowed the fire to burn into the root system where it burned uncontrolled.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire Wednesday and will monitor it for a few days to ensure the root system doesn’t continue to burn and the fire is fully extinguished.

LTBMU firefighters also responded Thursday, June 11, to an illegal campfire that may have been abandoned on the East Shore.

Officials said the Chimney Fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on national forest lands south of Chimney Beach near the shoreline.

LTBMU Engine 44 firefighters responded to quickly extinguish the blaze.