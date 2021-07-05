Firefighters gain on East Fork Fire, containment at 30 percent

The East Fork Fire from the air. (USDA Forest Service photo by Adrian Villegas)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters took advantage of rain on Sunday to advance containment of the East Fore Fire near Woodfords, about 30 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe.

Officials reported the lightning-caused blaze has grown to 1,100 acres and is 30% contained as of Sunday evening.

All firelines held throughout the day. There is smoke and fire activity on the western edge of the fire, where brush and trees within containment lines are burning. Crews are working the active southeastern edge of the fire with aerial support and bucket drops.

Airport Road off of California State Route 89 in Alpine County remains closed between the junction of Highway 89 and Diamond Valley Road. Access to Indian Creek Reservoir also remains closed until further notice.

Officials are warning against launching any rafts or watercraft in the East Fork of the Carson River from Markleeville due to fire on both sides of the river.

The fire, located approximately 15 miles east of Woodfords and about 15 miles south to southeast of Gardnerville, is burning in the steep rugged terrain of Cottonwood Canyon near Horseshoe Bend in the Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Firefighters are expected to be on scene for several more days and ask everyone to avoid the area.

There are five air tankers, one air attack, seven helicopters, four engines and 10 hand crews — approximately 315 in total personnel — working the blaze.

The fire started on July 1.