Firefighters gain upper hand on Tamarack Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for many and highways have been reopened as the Tamarack Fire has been more than half way contained.

The fire that destroyed dozens of structures and forced thousands from their homes looks like it’s winding down as firefighters gain the upper hand.

The fire is at 68,103 acres and 54% contained as of Tuesday morning according to the InciWeb Incident Information System.

California State Route 88 is open and mandatory evacuations have been lifted for Blue Lakes Road and Upper and Lower Blue Lakes Campground in Hope Valley.

California State Route 89 remains closed from the junction of SR 88 to U.S. Highway 395. California State Route 4 remains closed at the junction of SR 89 to Ebbetts Pass.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for residents in the Highway 4 corridor from SR 89 to Ebbetts Pass.

Residents must have proof of residence (ID or utility bill) to bypass the State Route 89 road closure. State Route 89 will remain closed and only accessible for residents in the area. Residents are recommended to use extreme caution when re-entering the area.

Officials said additional evacuations are possible due to fire activity.