Firefighters hold Fay Fire in place, 30% contained
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Fay Fire has been held in place for more than a day and firefighters have established 30% containment.
The lightning-caused 3-acre blaze is located in Fay Luther Canyon in the Carson Ranger District, about 6 miles north of Woodfords, and west of California State Route 88, southeast of Lake Tahoe and near the California, Nevada border.
There are no closures or evacuations for the area, but officials are advising the public to stay out of the Fay Luther Canyon area and trailhead.
#FayFire Update 8/15/2021 @ 1700.
Thanks to ground and air resources, the fire has been held in place for more than 24 hours. 18 firefighters are on the fire. 30%containment.
Fire Information: 775-434-8201
inciweb: https://t.co/qRg3T7LpXc
Facebook: @HumboldtToiyabeNF pic.twitter.com/lWayzodjbE
— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) August 16, 2021
