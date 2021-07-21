Firefighters keep Tamarack Fire from crossing SR-88; US 395 closed

A view of the Tamarack Fire on Wednesday evening from D.L. Bliss State Park on Tahoe’s West Shore. (Provided / alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters were successful throughout the day in keeping the Tamarack Fire from crossing California State Route 88 at Woodfords.

In a Wednesday evening update, officials said fire activity increased in the afternoon from northwest gusty winds but the blaze was kept south of SR-88. Fire crews will remain on scene to continue that battle.

SR-88 remains closed to through traffic from the top of Woodfords Canyon to Gardnerville.

To the east, the uncontained blaze raged into Nevada and Douglas County and forced closure of U.S. Highway 395.

“Due to an increase in fire traffic and fire firefighters working in the area, Highway 395 has been closed,” said a statement.

The fire reached a dozer line behind the Spring Valley Subdivision and flames are visible from the highway.

Crews have been establishing an indirect fireline as a means to protect structures along the highway, said the update.

Firefighters are preparing to save structures along Highway 395.

The fire has grown to 43,900 acres according to InciWeb Incident Information System.

There are more than 1,200 personnel fighting the blaze from multiple agencies.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order for the Hung A Lel Ti Community. The office said the notification only applies to Tribal members.

“At this time Hung A Lel Ti residents may choose to begin returning to their homes,” said the statement. “However, if you have checked out of your hotel, you will not be able to return to the hotel. Please notify the EOC by phone or text at 775-430-0345.”

While Liberty Utilities restored power to the community, the company said safety shut offs or other power interruptions could happen at any time.

Liberty has also started rebuilding the electric infrastructure for Markleeville, Hope Valley, Woodfords and surrounding areas.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has closed all areas, campgrounds, trails and roads on the Carson Ranger District located within the fire boundaries and is asking the public to stay away.

“Predicted fire weather and fire behavior may be extreme,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield. “We are asking the public to comply with this closure and stay out of the area, so we can focus on suppressing the fire.”

The closure will remain in effect until the Forest Service determines the area is safe.

Officials over the next day or so expect the fire to be very active with high rates of spread primarily to the north and east.

For additional information on the Tamarack Fire, visit the links below or call the fire information line at 775-434-8629:

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7674/

NEW Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/tamarackfireinfo

NEW Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/tamarack_fire

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCllqup_9I-v-O6woWUCATfA/videos