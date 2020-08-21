Firefighters make progress, but smoke still causing poor air quality at Lake Tahoe

Firefighters are making progress on the Loyalton Fire but smoke continues to blanket the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Officials said Friday morning the fire, that was likely caused by lightning and has consumed 46,872 acres, is 60% contained but smoke will likely persist into the weekend. The fire is located about 40 miles north of Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a dense smoke advisory that expires Friday afternoon.

Lake Tahoe fire trucks and personnel were sent to help fight the blaze and are part of 788 total working to stop the progress. Five homes and six outbuildings have been destroyed. There are 22 hand crews, 38 engines, six aircraft, 18 water tenders and 18 bulldozers and masticators working the fire.

All evacuations have been lifted with the exception of Long Valley Rd., and Balls Canyon Rd.

The Jones Fire burning west of Nevada City is at 25% containment as of Friday morning. Full containment is expected by Aug. 25.

Officials said the blaze was sparked by lightning.

Health officials advise staying indoors and avoiding strenuous activities if possible to avoid the poor air quality.