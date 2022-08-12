Update: Emerald Fire not growing, holding at 1/4 of an acre

Update 10:45 a.m.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The blaze near the mouth of Emerald Bay has been dubbed the Emerald Fire, which is still holding at one quarter of an acre.

The Emerald Fire is holding at one quarter of an acre.

Provided/USFS

A hand line has been established around the small fire, according to Lisa Herron, public information officer for the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

She added that LTBMU has responded with a type 6 engine.

Update 9:30 a.m.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Officials are saying forward progress of the fire near Emerald Bay has been stopped.

Cal Fire’s Diane Swart said at 9:30 a.m. that the fire’s progress has been stopped, but it will likely continue to burn due to amount of downed/dead trees and brush in the area.

The fire has not grown past the original one-quarter of an acre estimate.

Alert wildfire cameras have shown the smoke plume shrink over the past hour and the cameras have also shown aircraft battling the blaze.

A fire was reported at about 7:15 a.m. near the mouth of Emerald Bay.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A fire was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Friday near the mouth of Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe.

Multiple agencies have responded, said Lisa Herron, public information officer for the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The fire was at about one-quarter of an acre and is visible from multiple locations around the lake.

Herron said the fire is on state of California land.

The cause is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.