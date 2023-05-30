Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze near Fallen Leaf Lake

The Leaf Fire was pounced on quickly by area firefighters.

Provided/Kaleena Lynde/LTBMU

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A wildfire that sparked around noon on Tuesday at Fallen Leaf Lake has been fully contained and is being mopped up by local crews, officials said.

A report of a wildfire, the Leaf Fire, came through at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the dam at Taylor Creek, said USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Public Affairs Specialist Lisa Herron.

“The fire was about 20 feet by 30 feet, it was small, and we’re happy about that,” Herron said. “Crews jumped on it quickly and were able to keep it small.”

Cal Fire was the initial responding agency and when it was determined the blaze was on national forest land, LTBMU firefighters took over as the lead agency. LTBMU’s Engine 342 responded along with the Tallac Hotshots, “who are fortunately still in town,” Herron said. “They are a national resource so they go all over to fight fires.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.