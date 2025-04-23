Forward progress stopped on South Lake Tahoe wildfire

Update as of 7 p.m. – Per U.S. Forest Service-LTBMU, firefighters have completed hand line (fire line constructed with hand tools) around the fire and forward progress has been stopped. USFS firefighters will remain on scene overnight with support from CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Firefighters are battling a small wildfire which has grown to an acre and a half off Pioneer Trail near South Lake Tahoe, the US Forest Service reported. Helicopter support has been ordered for the Jicarilla Fire, which was originally reported at 3:30 p.m. with a size of 1/4 acre.

With roughly one acre of growth in an hour and a half, the fire is classified as having a moderate rate of spread. The blaze is currently on both sides of Trout Creek, and agencies are installing a hose line around the perimeter of the fire to fight it, said Lisa Herron, Public Affairs Officer for the US Forest Service, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Jicarilla Fire as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23. Provided / AlertWildifre

Herron added that there is uncertainty over whether the fire will grow. With a moderate spread, heavier winds could push the fire to expand further. Several agencies including Cal Fire Amador – El Dorado Unit, Lake Valley Fire Protection District and South Lake Tahoe are responding to the Jicarilla Fire.

The cause is still under investigation. We will update as the story develops.