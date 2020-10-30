Firefighters responding to blaze near Chimney Beach on Tahoe’s East Shore

A view of the Thunder Fire from the North Shore.

Provided / Alertwildfire.org

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Firefighters are responding Friday afternoon to a blaze near Chimney Beach on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The Thunder Fire was reported just before 3 p.m. and is less than one acre, U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit officials said in a social media post.

Firefighters are laying hose around the wildfire, which is an arrangement of connected lengths of fire hose that line the fire’s perimeter.

This is a developing story.