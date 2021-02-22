One dead, several saved in South Tahoe blaze

Firefighters rescue residents of an apartment building.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Multiple lives were saved during a fire Monday morning that claimed one life in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded at about 11:17 a.m. Monday to a fire at an apartment complex at 4123 Pine Blvd., said a press release.

When firefighters and South Lake Tahoe police officers arrived, they found distressed victims hanging out of windows on the second story.

Firefighters rescued six victims from the second floor and one person escaped on his own from the first floor.

Another person on the first floor was recovered by firefighters but despite rescue efforts by the Cal Tahoe EMS paramedics, the patient did not survive.

“Although one resident succumbed to his injuries, the quick response and hard work from our police officers, our firefighters and the firefighters from our neighbors, six people are alive and well,” said Fire Chief Clive Savacool in the release. “This fire could have been much worse.”

The fire was limited to one of the four apartments in the complex but heavy smoke damage was found throughout the building.