Firefighters take a hike for Mikey
The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit Tahoe Meyers Crew 2 participated in an important training experience last weekend, honoring the legacy of firefighter Mike “Mikey” Hallenbeck.
Mikey tragically lost his life on Aug. 8, 2015, when a dead tree fell on him while he was fighting the Sierra Fire near Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort. He was a firefighter on Organized Crew-36 in the U.S. Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
THM 2 took time to review the Sierra Fire Tree Strike Fatality report in a classroom setting before embarking on a 3-mile hike to the accident site. There, they paid their respects at Mikey’s memorial, reflected on lessons learned and conducted a simulated incident, including a patient extraction to a remote landing zone. This annual review keeps Mikey’s memory alive and ensures future firefighters continue learning from this tragic event.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.