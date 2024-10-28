Firefighters take a hike for Mikey

The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit Tahoe Meyers Crew 2 poses at firefighter Mike "Mikey" Hallenbeck’s memorial. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire.

Provided

The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit Tahoe Meyers Crew 2 participated in an important training experience last weekend, honoring the legacy of firefighter Mike “Mikey” Hallenbeck.

Mikey tragically lost his life on Aug. 8, 2015, when a dead tree fell on him while he was fighting the Sierra Fire near Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort. He was a firefighter on Organized Crew-36 in the U.S. Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

THM 2 took time to review the Sierra Fire Tree Strike Fatality report in a classroom setting before embarking on a 3-mile hike to the accident site. There, they paid their respects at Mikey’s memorial, reflected on lessons learned and conducted a simulated incident, including a patient extraction to a remote landing zone. This annual review keeps Mikey’s memory alive and ensures future firefighters continue learning from this tragic event.