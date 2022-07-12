Fires restricted on the Eldorado National Forest

Fire restrictions went into effect July 9 on the Eldorado National Forest.

Wood and charcoal fires will be restricted to metal fire rings and grills in designated, developed recreation sites. All other campfires are prohibited until the end of fire season.

“We appreciate the cooperation of residents and visitors who help prevent human-caused wildfires by following these fire restrictions,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Nickie Johnny. “Everyone needs to be careful with anything that can spark a wildfire. If you see an abandoned or illegal fire, call 911 or the nearest ranger station. It is also important to understand that there is still fire danger within the Caldor Fire perimeter. Areas that have burned have potential to burn again.”

To protect public safety, the following acts are prohibited on the Eldorado National Forest:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, except within stoves, charcoal grills or fire rings provided in developed recreation sites.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

•Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device that is properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above. However, persons with a valid California Campfire Permit may use a portable propane campfire pit, stove or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shut-off valve, in an area at least 3 feet from any flammable materials.

Visitors are also reminded motor vehicles are a potential ignition source and are allowed only on designated National Forest System roads, routes, trails and areas identified on the Eldorado National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map .

For more information about fire restrictions and recreation opportunities on the Eldorado National Forest contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office at 530-303-2412, Placerville/Pacific Ranger Districts at 530-644-2324 or the Georgetown Ranger District at 530-333-4312.