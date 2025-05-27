Fires set at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care spark emergency

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On May 19, 2025, three separate fires were deliberately set surrounding Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. Each fire burned dangerously close, between 100 and 250 yards from the facility’s enclosures where vulnerable wildlife patients were being cared for. The fires were first spotted by members of the local fire department, triggering an immediate multi-agency response. Within minutes, crews from CAL FIRE, Lake Valley Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District were on scene working to contain the threat.

Thanks to the rapid response of LTWC staff and volunteers, along with quick action from local fire and law enforcement agencies, all animals were safely secured and prepared for evacuation within 20 minutes of the first fire report. The fires were quickly contained, and no wildlife was harmed.

The aftermath of the fires at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. Provided / LTWC

This incident took place during LTWC’s busiest season, with wildlife admissions up more than 48 percent compared to the same time last year. Despite the increased demands, staff and volunteers responded quickly and effectively, ensuring every animal’s safety.

“This is what preparation looks like,” said Executive Director Catherine Mendez. “With more patients on site, our team remained calm and focused. Every animal is safe today because of the training, commitment, and support behind our mission.”

LTWC is currently treating a wide range of species, including coyotes, raccoons, songbirds, and small mammals, many of which require highly specialized and hands-on care.

“This incident highlights the importance of preparation and the need for continued investment in our emergency response systems,” added Mendez. “As wildfire threats increase across the region, having the staff, supplies, and training in place is more critical than ever.”

LTWC is cooperating with the investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. The organization also urges the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. LTWC remains open and fully operational, continuing to care for the many animals currently undergoing treatment.