First all girls wrestling dual meet at South Tahoe High School

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe High School wrestling team hosted its first all girls dual meet, bringing Fernley High School and defending team state champion, Reed High School, to their mat.

Reed beat South Tahoe 36 – 18 and Fernley topped the Vikings 30 – 24, but Coach Ryan Wallace says the scores don’t tell the whole story.

He explains there are 12 weight classes in girls wrestling dual meets. Each team enters one wrestler per weight class with up to six team points up for grabs in each match. Six points are automatically awarded to a team with a wrestler if the other team doesn’t provide a wrestler in that weight class.

With four girls missing on South Tahoe’s line up, due to injury and illness, those six points added up against them. Wallace says the Viking girls actually kept up with the two teams when comparing matches won and lost.

South Tahoe won three matches against Reed and lost three. They also won three against Fernley and lost two.

Wallace says, “it was a nice early Christmas present to see that we were brave enough and tough enough to go toe-to-toe with opponents of that caliber.”

South Tahoe High School hosted its first all girls wrestling meet on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Provided / Ryan Wallace

The coach has no hard feelings for Reed, saying the school has been at the forefront of girls wrestling in Northern Nevada, “They broke down the final wall and got girls wrestling sanctioned and recognized in our state. Then they dominated everyone. Their wrestlers are an example for our girls to emulate and I am grateful for their coaching staff for constantly giving me a target to aim for. We want to build a championship winning program like they have built.”

He says team captain Diem Johnson is a big reason the Vikings have so much confidence, “D is an icon in the making, hands down toughest girl in town. She has wrestling pedigree to draw from, but her superhuman trait is devotion to the team and the sport. She was dominant again despite a nagging injury and an illness, but an entire army could not have kept her off the mat.”

Johnson shared the home mat with five other South Tahoe girls: freshman Alyssa Portillo, sophomores Sydney Birkholm, Lillia Verduzco, Maili Chavarin, and junior Esmeralda Silva.

Scores aside, it was a special night for the girls team for many reasons Wallace says, “First, we have been committed to building a girls program for years, a worthy but challenging task that required a lot of girls—in our sport, our state, and our own wrestling room—to persevere through stereotypes, barriers, logistical issues, and a general feeling of being relegated to second class status.”

He says it was also a night to honor the girls who laid the foundation of South Tahoe’s wrestling team and a night to showcase the tremendous courage, dedication, and resilience of our current group.

“The fact that these girls will be able to tell future generations that they participated in our first all girls dual is a priceless reward for their effort,” Coach Wallace says, “It can never be taken away. It was such an honor to see them earn this.”

Wallace is preparing the team for what he describes as another big test—competing in the Sierra Nevada Classic on Friday Dec. 28—where the Vikings could potentially take on teams from as many as seven states from the west coast.

South Tahoe wrestling is currently taking donations on their fundraising website . Funds raised will go towards team apparel, feeding the wresters on long tournament days, and construction of a dedicated wrestling room.