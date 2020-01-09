First baby of New Year has Barton roots

First baby born at Barton Family Birthing Center in 2020, Everett James Haen, snuggles with his mother, Barton pediatrician Shaina Willen, MD.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It took a week, but the first baby of the New Year has been announced at South Lake Tahoe.

Everett James Haen was born to South Lake Tahoe natives Robert Haen and Shaina Willen, MD, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Barton Health.

The newcomer weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces at birth and measured 19.5 inches long.

As the first baby of the New Year, Everett puts “family” in Family Birthing Center with a rich history in the area and deep roots at Barton.

His father Robert, a local contractor and business operator, was born at Barton as was Robert’s sister, who manages Barton Memorial Hospital’s Reprocessing Department.

Everett’s mother, Shaina, is a pediatrician with Barton Health, and the daughter of an OB/GYN physician at Barton.

Everett’s 2-year old sister, Elise, is also a Barton baby and shares that she is ready to be a big sister.

Barton eagerly awaited the arrival of its first baby of the New Year, and presented the parents with a wagon filled with gifts donated by local businesses and organizations, a tradition of the health care system and community to celebrate the occasion.

In 2019, 299 babies were delivered at the birthing center.

Comprised of registered nurses, lactation consultants, board-certified obstetricians and pediatricians, the birthing center offers families private suites for labor, delivery and recovery. According to a press release, Barton has one of the lowest Cesarean section birth rates in California and holds a Blue Distinction designation for its healthy outcomes for mothers and babies.