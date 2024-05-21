First hole-in-one of season reported at Incline Village Championship Course
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Truckee resident Cameron Seher scored the first hole-in-one of the season and the first of his career at Incline Village Championship Course on Saturday, May 11.
Seher shot his ace on Hole 8, a 161 yard par 3 with his 8 Iron.
“This was my first round of the 2024 golf season, and the very first ace of my golf career,” said Seher.
He has been playing golf for more than 15 years.
