First Tahoe Bike Love event launches in South Lake Tahoe

A new partnership between a local nonprofit and several local businesses will provide a weekly mountain bike ride for the public.

Bike Tahoe, a nonprofit promoting bicycling in the region, has teamed up with Lake Tahoe AleWorX and BlueZone Sports of South Lake Tahoe to launch the new Tahoe Bike Love event, according to a news release.

“We decided to team up and produce this ride series to meet the increasing requests by locals and visitors for a regularly scheduled ride they can count on,” Bike Tahoe President Ty Polastri said in the release.

Planned for Thursday evenings, Bike Love’s first ride is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The ride will start at Blue Zone Sports at 2011 Lake Tahoe Blvd., and finishes with après ride festivities at AleWorX in The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite #2050.

Each ride will be about one and a half to two hours in length depending on group size and interest, ride leader Deana Davis, a competitive athlete and a BlueZone Sports manager, said in the release.

“The rides are meant to share the love of biking, build our riding skills, and have fun doing it with others,” Davis said.

BlueZone will periodically offer tech clinics to help elevate the knowledge and skills of bike riders. These clinics may include how to maintain your bike, change an inner tube, improve riding skills, and opportunities to demo new bikes.

There is no charge for the ride itself.

At the completion of each ride, cyclists will join and refresh themselves at AleWorX while sharing their ride stories, listening to music, making new friends, and planning for their next ride.

AleWorX owner Luca Genasci said he and his team are excited about the partnership “because biking is an essential element of our community’s character, and we want to help build it.” AleWorX plans to offer food and beverage specials for the weekly riders.

The public can get more ride and clinic information by visiting @We_Bike_Tahoe on Facebook and Instagram, or email info@biketahoe.org. A Tahoe guide of bike rides and maps is also available on Bike Tahoe’s website, http://www.biketahoe.org. Find more about AleWorX at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com and BlueZone Sports is http://www.bluezonesports.com.