First ‘Talkin’ Tahoe’ event highlights North Tahoe mining boom history

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Travel North Tahoe Nevada (TNTNV) hosted its first “Talkin’ Tahoe” event this month in the Duffield Theater at Incline High School. Bill Watson, the Executive Director and Curator of the Thunderbird Lodge, facilitated the “Timber, Tracks and Tributaries” discussion on the history of the flumes, Marlette Water System and railways above Incline Village.

The discovery of the Comstock Lode in 1859, a large deposit of silver ore, turned Virginia City, Nevada into a boomtown and spurred the development of significant infrastructure, some of which still functions today.

This coincided with the logging boom, which pushed the region to develop methods to transport large amounts of timber, silver and gold between cities. This transport came namely in the form of railways and steamboats, while the Marlette Water System was constructed to provide water to surrounding areas.

Both the Marlette Water System and the transport methods developed to support the logging companies and transport of Comstock Lode silver had a tremendous impact on the regions at their initial time of construction, and were seen as engineering marvels which shaped North Tahoe and Virginia City.

Incline Village named after tramway

Facts Watson highlighted are that Incline Village itself is named after the Great Incline Tramway, which was constructed to transport timber from the woods around Lake Tahoe to mines in Virginia City. Additionally, steamboats often used Sand Harbor to offload their cargo.

While much of the infrastructure developed during that time is no longer in service, many reminders remain. State Route 28, for example, was previously a rail bed, Watson said. The Marlette Creek Dam, which is now along a popular trail and still functions, was additionally constructed during this time period. Some elements of the water system are still in use today to provide essential drinking water to the region.

The Marlette Water System was created to provide water to the communities pushing the silver, gold and timber boom of the late 19th century. Many of the structures within the system are listed as National Historic Civil Engineering Landmarks by the American Society of Civil Engineers, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

First event widely attended

Over 50 people attended the presentation, said Mike Beiro, the Community Engagement and Advocacy Manager at TNTNV. “People left with a wealth of knowledge,” he said. “The educational component of it is huge.”

TNTNV aims not only to reach out to Tahoe visitors and promote sustainable tourism, but also to connect residents more deeply to their community, with the Talkin’ Tahoe series being another avenue for that. By learning about the history of the region and its infrastructure, North Tahoe residents can form a deeper understanding and connection to the place they live. TNTNV expects to hold the next one over the summer, with a possible focus on the science and ecology of North Tahoe.