First weekend of Emerald Bay parking restrictions result in over 40 enforcements

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol will continue to enforce new parking restrictions throughout the summer on State Route 89 near Emerald Bay. The restrictions started on Tuesday, July 15. The first weekend of enforcement, July 18-20, resulted in 35 citations and three tickets. Another three vehicles were towed.

Parking restriction signs, barriers and enforcement are a part of the new Emerald Bay Transit Pilot Program, which aims to reduce dangerous and chaotic parking that often lines the shoulder of the road near the popular attraction.

The signs restrict parking from Inspiration Point to D.L. Bliss State Park, except for the parking lots at Inspiration Point, Eagle Falls and Vikingsholm.

Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Fund have funded a shuttle that offers alternative transportation to Emerald Bay, running from Camp Richardson, the South Tahoe Y Transit Center, or Sugar Pine Point State Park at CA State Park Road.

The shuttle service is operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 15.

Learn more at http://www.emeraldbayshuttle.com .