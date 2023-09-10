Fishing report: A Labor Day to remember

Fishing at Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Mike Peron

Hello fellow anglers. This was a Labor Day weekend to remember. Mother nature was a little cruel and kind at the same time.

I was fishing high on the East Carson River on Sunday, until it it down poured on us all. We drove down to the Carson River Resort for their live band and BBQ and the sky opened up, the sun shined down upon us long enough to enjoy the festivities.

I wanted to get up to Heenan Lake, but I did not bring an umbrella. Heenan Lake located on top of Monitor Pass is now open until November 30.

Heenan Lake is catch and release only. You can only use artificial lures or flies with barbless hooks. No gasoline motors are allowed on the lake, but you may use a carry down boat, canoe or float tube with an electric motor. Oar, you can do it the old fashioned way, by either paddling or kicking your way across. Shore fishing is allowed.

Although I would recommend not fishing either side of the dam unless you want to clean off weeds every other cast. Best area to shore fish would be on the east side. Small gold Kastmaster or a Thomas Buoyant spinner for spin casters. Wooly buggers, muddlers for fast cast fly anglers, or a Prince nymph or zug bug for slow cast fly anglers.

The lake has Lahontan Cutthroat trout from 10 inches to 10 lbs, and all fish must be released unharmed. The report I got this week was that many anglers that fished before the rains caught and released 20 to 30 fish a day. You might even say, it was off the hook. Here is a quick look at Your local report.

SILVER LAKE HIGHWAY 88: The lake level has dropped a little. The west lake campground will be closing at noon this Sunday the 10th. The picnic area, Sandy Cove and the boat ramp will remain open for the season, weather permitting. Fishing has been slow, but a few anglers have caught a couple by the spillway with salmon eggs or powerbait.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake level has been dropping a few feet. The EID day use and boat launch will remain open as long as weather permits. The fishing has been very slow for boaters. Shore anglers by Woods creek and the spillway area have done fair with inflated nightcrawlers or powerbait. The CDFW is scheduled to plant catchable rainbow trout this week.

BLUE LAKES: The fishing has been fair to good for catchable rainbows. I have not seen any browns lately. One day the bite is on in the AM, the next day it is the evening bite. Powerbait or salmon eggs have been most productive. The road will stay open until the first snow flies.

SUNSET LAKES: The road is open to upper and lower lakes. One angler caught a few nice brookies. He was using a small kastmaster off the rocky ledge on the lower lake. I would recommend parking on top of the hill and walking down to the lake. There are two paths you can take. The direct route down to the lake, or to the left on top of the hill is an old dirt road to gain quicker access to the rocky area.

HIGHLAND LAKES: The road is open only a mile or so into the first camp area.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK ALPINE COUNTY: The river is a low spot now, as of this week it was running at 70 CFS. The CDFW is scheduled to plant the river this week with catchable rainbow trout. Fishing has been fair down in the canyon area for anglers using salmon eggs or drifting Mice Tails.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER: The river was running at 270 CFS this week. The water has cleared up after the weekend rains. Micah Case from Carson City caught a 4.98 lb rainbow using a spinner last week. Other anglers have done well with powerbait or salmon eggs. The Alpine County Fish and Game planted the river last week with 1600 lbs of catchable and trophy trout. If you are successful on your next trip, stop by the Carson River Resort to get your picture taken.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: I recommend staying away from the shore line area due to Blue Green Algae. Sorry to say, no fishing is advised right now. No swimming and do not allow pets to drink or swim in the lake.

TOPAZ LAKE: The lake level has been fluctuating, it has gone down a couple feet in the last week. I spoke with a park ranger that told me he has been trying to adjust the boat ramps to keep up with the fluctuation. For larger boats, I recommend using the outside ramps. I fished last weekend for a few hours. Trolled most of the lake to get only a couple hits and one nice fish that got a few feet from the boat and spit the hook. The east side day use camp area across from the ramp is mainly under water still. I did run into a couple anglers that caught a nice 3 lb rainbow from the north shore. I also talked with a few bass anglers that have been doing fair for small mouths.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. I will be out for the next couple weeks. I will be fishing a new area of the sierras every other day, and will have a full on the spot report when I return. Hope to see you on the waters soon. Good fishin’ and tight lines.