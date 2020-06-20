Fishing report: Anglers netting limits at Lake Tahoe

Hello fellow anglers.

Spring has sprung and summer officially starts Saturday. Only one bad thing about summer, is that now the days will start getting shorter each day by one minute.

But we still have plenty of time to get outdoors to fish and camp. Most of our campgrounds have opened, with a few exceptions. Markleeville Creek and Wolf Creek campgrounds have recently opened. A word to the wise, if you are not in a designated campground area — you are not allowed to use a charcoal grill or have an open campfire until the fire season has subsided.

Before we get to your fishing report you might want to write on your calendar, Fourth of July and Sept. 5 are free fishing days in California for the 2020 season.

LAKE TAHOE: The fishing is very good right now for mackinaw trout 3 to 8 pounds. Depths for success range from 80 to 200 feet depending on the area.

Areas for trolling are Cal Neva point, Dollar point, Sugar Pine Point, Baldwin Beach and Cave Rock shelf. Presentations such as Dodgers and minnows, flashers and minnows, flat fish in white or chrome are successful. The fish are totally stuffed with shrimp, crawdads and kokanee.

Every week a brown or rainbow shows up in the depths with the Mackinaw. Limits have been the norm. For more information, call Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters at 530-544-6552.

SILVER LAKE: The lake level is up and the CDFW has planted a lot of catchable brown trout last week. I fished with Tom Blotter last weekend and we caught a few small mac’s and lost some bigger ones. The largest in the boat on a Rapala was 24 inches.

When we came back to shore, there were an estimated 50 anglers fishing by the boat ramp area. The Silver Lake day use is not officially open at this time and the restrooms are still closed. If you do use the area, please keep it clean.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake level is up and many anglers have been out after the brown trout that were planted by the CDFW. The Caple Lake Resort is open for launching and limited resort rentals. The EID public day use and boat launch is now open. Fishing has been good for small rainbows and browns. For more information call the Caples Lake resort at 209-258-8888.

WOODSLAKE: Closed

RED LAKE: The lake is open and the water level is up. Fishing has been rated fair to poor. Remember to not allow your pets to swim or drink the water due to the blue green algae they had last year.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to the lower lake. Fishing has been fair for small rainbows. Camping at the lower lake is scheduled to be open this weekend. The upper lake may not be open this year due to construction in the area. They are building a 5-star resort right on the lake. “Just kidding” on the resort part.

BURNSIDE LAKE: The road is open and the fishing has been good in the morning and tapers off by afternoon.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake level is up and the weeds are starting to show up. As of this week the campground is still closed due to new construction on the restrooms and shower on the RV loop. Fishing has been on and off. But remember that this is not an early morning lake to fish. The bite can come on at any time. I have started at 6 a.m. and the bite finally comes on at noon. The lake has rainbows, cutthroat and brown trout.

CARSON RIVER EAST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is running perfect, the flows have lowered and fishing has been on fire. That may be due to the 2,000 pounds of 2 to 5.5-pound rainbow trout that Alpine County has planted over the last two weeks. The best action has been with Thomas Buoyant spoons or small silver spinners. Powerbait or salmon eggs has been productive as well.

For more information stop by the Creekside Lodge. If you want to get your picture taken, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Markleeville. They are looking for smiling faces with trout.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is flowing a little low, but the fishing has been doing very well. Alpine County has planted 1,400 pounds of 2 to 5.5-pound rainbow trout over the last two weeks. Salmon eggs have been most productive followed by Roostertail spinners. A couple weeks ago, 82-year old Marv Schreck caught a nice 7-pound rainbow while fishing with his friend Dan Kaffer. For more information stop by the Creekside Lodge.

MARKLEEVILLE CREEK: Fishing has been productive. Alpine County has planted a few hundred lbs of large rainbows over the last two weeks. Please be respectful of private property when fishing the area. Also a note, Grover’s Hot Springs camp area is scheduled to open this week with reservations only.

WOLF CREEK AND SILVER CREEK: Fishing has been fair for anglers using Powerbait or salmon eggs. The Wolf Creek campground area is open.

HIGHLAND LAKES: The road is now open to the lake. The lake is good for small brook trout, fantastic views and great hiking adventures.

NEVADA FISH PLANTS BY NDOW: With Father’s day this weekend. Most of our local urban fishing ponds will be stocked with catchable rainbow trout.

JUNE LAKE/SILVER LAKE: Silver Lake Resort 760-648-7625. 19-pound, 3-ounce, 36 ¼-inch hog of a rainbow was caught last week. I stopped in and spoke with Andrew yesterday at the resort to get some details. There seems to be some question of whether it was a rainbow or a brown.

“1000% rainbow” per Andrew. I’m hanging my hat on that as he was right there while the monster was still fresh and could see what photos don’t project.

So it was caught by Blaine from Murrietta throwing a nightcrawler while in a boat. No word on the fight it put up. Otherwise, referring to Andrew’s fish report (available on their website) catching has been great for rainbows ranging from the 4 to 8-pound range. Quite a variety of baits and methods are working including Garlic Pinch Crawlers, Rainbow Glitter Garlic Powerbait, Nightcrawlers, Flies and Spinners such as Thomas Buoyants and Kastmasters. Adam at June Lake Marina said they have released from their pens over 1,200 pounds of 3-4-pound Oregon rainbows so far this season with more on the way.

GULL LAKE: Gull Lake Marina 760-648-7539. So dig this, I’m looking at their fish log and so far this month Rainbows weighing in at 2.5, 6.25, 4.5, 5.85, 7.6, 5.8, 8.0, 6.11, 6.25, 4.25, 6.5, and a 10.4-pounder was caught last Friday — wow! And that’s just what’s been brought into their weight station. Most popular bait has been Rainbow Garlic Powerbait although others are working also. I’ll be on the lake this Sunday for Father’s Day to join in the fun.

GRANT LAKE: Grant Lake Marina and Campground, no phone. Boat ramp and marina are available only to long term guests staying in the campground so not many details are coming out of Grant. Quite a few people disburse camping and fishing the shorelines in Upper Grant and the back or east side via dirt roads. I have heard that trollers dragging lead core are doing well early mornings for some nice rainbows and a few browns with a variety of spinners, spoons, and plugs.

RUSH CREEK: Rush has been producing some resident browns and a few of the Oregon rainbows that have moved down from Silver Lake. Best baits are usually salmon eggs and nightcrawlers. I prefer lure fishing with a Buoyant or Panther Martin keeping on the move. Try some fly fishing with dries, buggers, and say a San Juan Worm with a nymph or egg dropper. Water level is just about perfect with a nice flow and no heavy run-off this year.

BACKCOUNTRY: All the backcountry lakes and creeks in or near The Loop are accessible and fishing well. Day hikes of varying degrees will get you to Fern, Agnew, Gem, Parker, and Walker Lakes and adjacent creeks. This to me is prime fly and small lure fishing for Brookies, Rainbows, Browns, and Goldens at higher elevations. For those not adept at fly casting try a fly and bubble set up with spin gear.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a picture of your catch, send it to sports@recordcourier.com. Alway remember to practice social “Fishtancing” while out enjoying our lakes and rivers.

Hope to see you on the waters, good fishin’ and tight lines.