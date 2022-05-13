Fishing report: California opening weekend windy, exciting

Hello fellow anglers. What an exciting weekend it was for the California fishing opener. The weather cooperated mostly, except for the wind.

I ventured down to Bridgeport Reservoir and stayed at the Bridgeport Marina. We stayed for three days and the wind blew 70% of the time. But we did get out for a while. The fishing was slow, but some nice fish were caught. The biggest of the day I saw was a 9.9-pound rainbow from the shore, I also talked with a couple anglers that had a 3-pound and a 5-pound rainbows they caught while trolling.

I fished with fellow angler Tom Blotter. We caught and released a few nice brown trout up to 2.5 pounds. I did keep one rainbow at 3.5 pounds for dinner. I also caught another species of brown that was really a lot of fun. It measured 32 inches long and weighed in at about 15 pounds. This species of brown is known to many anglers as a carp. But it sure was fun on an ultra light rod and reel.

We met a lot of new friends and cannot wait to go back when the weather is a little calmer. Bridgeport Reservoir offers rainbow, brown trout and some very nice perch. The Bridgeport Marina has boat rentals, launching facilities, quad rentals along with RV camping and cabin rentals right on the lake. Due to low water conditions, they are not offering boat mooring at this time. But you can beach your boat inside the marina.

The local Big Fish Enhancement Foundation has started collecting donations in the area at local stores, marinas and tackle shops to plant the reservoir with Brown trout. They have received a special permit from the CDFW to plant brown trout. So look for those little boxes on the counter and give a few bucks for the future brown trout fishing on Bridgeport Reservoir. If you have any questions, call 760-932-7001.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake has thawed out and the water level is high, but the night time temperatures are still cold. Last week it was 14 degrees for a low. The resort is looking to open this weekend with limited amenities. They are trying to put in a few rental boats and the store will be open. Cabin rentals are available, after they clear off the 8 inches of snow they received this week. The EID boat ramp and day use is not open at this time, but is scheduled to open very soon. Spring fishing on Caples can be very rewarding for mackinaw and rainbows. Some anglers have been fishing by the dam and have caught a few small rainbows using inflated nightcrawlers. For more information stop by the Caples lake Resort.

WOODS LAKE: Not open yet for the season.

BLUE LAKES: Road is open to the 1st gate.

BURNSIDE LAKE: Closed.

RED LAKE: The lake has thawed out and the fishing has been slow. A few anglers have been catching some brookies and rainbow with salmon eggs off the dam. Reminder, the lake has a blue green algae alert on it. Right now it is at the warning stage.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake level is steady. The fishing has been good for small rainbows. Anglers have been using yellow or green powerbait by the dam. Small kastmasters or spinners have been productive. The campground area is closed for the 2022 season. Reminder, the lake has a blue green algae warning. Do not allow pets to drink from the lake and if you keep your catch. Clean them there and rinse them in fresh water at home. Right now the level is a warning yellow stage.

WEST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The flows have been fluctuating. The fishing has been good in most areas. The river was planted a couple weeks ago with rainbows up to 6 pounds. Salmon eggs or powerbait have been most productive. A couple angers reported in with a couple 2-4-pound rainbows.For more information stop by the Creekside Lodge.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The flows have fluctuated over the lake week. The cold mornings are keeping the flows down to very good conditions. With our warming temperatures. The river will rise and make fishing a little harder. Look for that slack water and drop a power egg into it. The power eggs stay on your hook better in faster moving waters. Green or red Power eggs have been most productive. Noah Booth from Pollock Pines Ca caught a nice 2.5 lb rainbow using salmon eggs. The Carson River Resort is open for RV and tent camping. The general store is open for those items you need. They also will take a picture of your catch for the next Naw report. For more information, stop by the Carson River Resort.

MARKLEEVILLE CREEK: Fishing has been good to fair. A few nice rainbows coming out in the 2-4-pound class from anglers using power bait or mice tails.

MONITOR PASS: open

EBBETTS PASS: Closed.

TOPAZ LAKE: Many of us have heard of the tragic accident, when a boat capsized on the lake last weekend. I cannot stress the importance of safety and life jackets while out on any body of water. Remember that this time of year. The outside temperatures may be in the 70’s or 80’s. But the water temperature was 47 degrees on my last trip to the lake.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure If you have a picture of your catch, send it to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. I hope to see you on the waters soon. Good fishin’ and tight lines.