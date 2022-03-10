Fishing report: Get lines in water early at Tahoe

Hello fellow anglers. Spring is in the air, then back to winter again. This is the weather we have and most of the time enjoy, living in the high Sierra desert area and being so close to Lake Tahoe.

I remember a camping trip to Indian Creek Reservoir with a couple friends years ago. Saturday we were in shorts. Fishing and barbecuing until the sun went down. In the middle of the night I thought someone was playing a joke on me by rocking the truck while I slept.

When I opened the camper door, we were in a full on blizzard. By the time morning came, all of our gear was frozen to the ground and the storm had passed, but if you could see the look on our faces. This was over 30 years ago. And ever since that day, I have kept an eye on the weather reports before I venture out anywhere. You never know what mother nature will do. But you can be prepared for the worse if it happens.

This weekend we get to change our clocks ahead one hour. Now on the following weekend, spring begins. This can be deceiving for those of us that play and fish in a high desert climate. Mainly because winter will not leave our area for a while.

But in California, they are standing in rivers fishing, planting their gardens and mowing their lawns, as I experienced a few weeks ago. Just a word to fellow anglers that come over to this side of the hill to bring warm clothing, carry plenty of water, keep an eye on the weather reports, and be prepared for changing conditions. Later on as the season progresses, we can all complain that it’s too hot to go anywhere.

LAKE TAHOE: Fishing has been good to very good on the lake. Key fishing tips are, fish early and fish the ledges with a dodger and a minnow. Larry Crickon, Mike Beulick, Darren Crickon and Chris Salinas fished with Captain Justin from Mile High Fishing Charters. They caught their limits of lake trout. For more information, call Mile High charters at 530-541-5312.

A view of lake Tahoe.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SILVER LAKE: The ice is shifting and becoming unstable in areas. I would recommend waiting until the ice is off of the lake to fish. That side of the summit has a different climate, which will take the ice off the lake very fast.

CAPLES LAKE: many anglers are still ice fishing. The temps up there have ranged from 10 to 30 degrees. The ice as of this week was still at 2-3 feet, but can change quickly. Use caution when venturing out this time of year. The resort is closed but is now accepting reservations for the year. For more information call 209-258-8888.

RED LAKE: No report from anglers this week. I have not been up ice fishing for a couple weeks. Use caution this time of year on the lake.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The campground closed for the 2022 season. I ventured up a couple weeks ago and we fished for a while with only one bite. But, this time of year the bite will change on a daily basis. I have been up there one day with five to 10 fish days, the next day only a few hits. The water level is at mid level, which allows you to drive over to the dam area with four wheel drive. The lake still has a green bottom slime to it, but the weeds had not grown up yet like they do in spring and summer.

TOPAZ LAKE: I fished with Tom Blotter last week. We fished off the shore with a variety of baits. We got bites all day but could not hook one. The lake level has been steady for the most part with a little fluctuation. Trollers have been doing fair for small rainbows in the 10 to 13 inch class. Most trollers have been using flashers or Rapalas. The Douglas County ramp is open and the log wave protector is finished. The ramp also offers a life jacket loaner program that is located on the west side of the ramp. The Sea tow Foundation for boating safety and Education has set up this program. They invite you to borrow a life jacket and return it so that it’s available for someone else to use it.. To make more of these sites available you can make a donation. you can go to boatingsafety.com/donate. Educate yourself on the amount of life jackets required and the proper size for each individual on your boat.

MASON VALLEY WILDLIFE AREA: Located off Alt 95 in the Yerington area. The area has many ponds throughout the management area. The only waters open to fishing now are North Pond, Crappie Pond, Beaver Pond. Bass Pond and Hinkson Slough. Check regulations for the area before you fish. The area also has designated camp areas, some with fire pits.

LAHONTAN RESERVOIR: Located on U.S. highway 50 between Fallon and Silver Springs NV. The lake level has been on the rise for a few weeks. The lake has channel and white catfish, white bass, largemouth bass, wipers, walleye, trout, perch and crappie. They offer camp areas to camp along the lake. You can access the lake from US 50 and from Alt 95. There is a mercury warning for consuming fish from the lake.

MONITOR AND EBBETS PASSES: Still closed due to weather

NEVADA FISH STOCKING REPORT: Baily Pond, Mitch Pond, Seaman Pond, Hinkson Slough.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a picture of your catch, send it to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. Hope to see you on the waters soon. Good fishin’ and tight lines.