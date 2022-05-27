Fishing report: Get ready for busy holiday weekend

This Lahontan cutthroat trout weighing 3.5 pounds was caught by Chris Bernardino from South Lake Tahoe. It was caught on a lure in the East Fork Carson River.

Provided

Hello fellow anglers. Happy Memorial weekend.

Let’s all slow down and make sure we get to our destinations safely. There will be a lot of people out on the road the next few days with the same idea. Relaxation and fun in the sun, with a lot of fishing on the side.

This report will guide you to what is open and what has not. But most important of all, where the fish are. With also a few warnings of possible water contaminants. Let’s all be safe and have some fun. Remember that campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds.

CAPLES LAKE: The Caples Lake Resort has opened for the season. The water level is up and the fishing has been fair. The EID day use and boat launch is open to the public. Boat and cabin rentals are available at the resort. The lake offers rainbow, brown and mackinaw trout. The campground was not open as of last week. For more information stop by the resort.

WOODS CREEK DAY USE AREA: Is open for fishing and hiking.

WOODS LAKE: Still closed, due to open mid June.

RED LAKE: The lake offers rainbow, cutthroat and brook trout. Fishing around the dam area is most productive with night crawlers or salmon eggs. Use caution around the water, the blue green algae is rated at a warning level as of last week. Reminder that there is no camping allowed behind the dam area.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to the third gate. Upper and lower lakes are scheduled to open in mid June.

BURNSIDE LAKE-SILVER HILL-FORESTDALE-POOR BOY-HIGHLAND LAKES: Road is still closed as of this week.

WOLF CREEK: The road just opened this week. Use caution back there because of rain and fire damage.

SCHNIEDER COW CAMP-LOOPE RD: Open.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake is open in both directions. The campground is closed for the season. The lake was planted last month from the CDFW with 4,000 pounds of catchable rainbow trout. The lake has a warning of blue green algae. Do not allow your pet to play in or drink the water. After you clean your catch, rinse in fresh water before consuming or packing away to freeze later. The lake has rainbow and cutthroat trout from 10 inches to 10 pounds. Watch your pole, I have almost lost a couple.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river was planted this week with 2-5-pound rainbow trout by Alpine County. Powerbait or drifting salmon eggs have been most productive. for more information stop by the Creekside Lodge.

CARSON RIVER EAST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river was running a little high and stained last weekend. The river was also planted with 2-4-pound rainbow trout by Alpine County this week. The river was planted by CDFW with cutthroat trout last week. Chris Bernardino from South Lake Tahoe caught a nice 3.5-pound cutthroat trout while throwing a lure. Small spinners in the faster waters or floating powerbait in the deeper pools have been very productive. I talked with a couple last weekend that had caught four nice rainbows up to 2.5 pounds. Above Hangman’s bridge is five fish limit with no restrictions. Below Hangman’s Bridge are artificial lures or flies with barbless hooks only and a two fish limit over 14 inches. For more information, stop by the Carson River Resort.

MARKLEEVILLE CREEK: The river is running very good and clear. Alpine County planted the river this week with 2-4-pound rainbow trout. Small spinners or mice tails have been most productive. Drifting salmon eggs into the pockets has also been working well.

SILVER CREEK: The river is running a little high and was stained last weekend. Alpine County planted 2-4-pound rainbow trout this week. Salmon eggs or power bait work very well in the slack water and eddys.

TROUT CREEK-UPPER TRUCKEE RIVER-TAYLOR CREEK: All located in South Lake Tahoe, closed to fishing right now.

TOPAZ LAKE: The lake level is holding and the fishing has been good to fair. I fished last week with Renee (my better half). We trolled all morning long and the only fish we saw were schools of 30-pound carp swimming around the boat. We changed tactics and headed for the north end of the lake and before I could get one bite, Renee had hooked four rainbows up to 2.5 pounds. We caught and released a few fish that day.

Make sure if you are boating, to wear or have a life jacket handy. There will be anglers, jet skiers and water skiers out on the lake. The Douglas County campground will fill up fast and the primitive areas are not as available, due to water level.

As a reminder, the Lampe Park Kids Fishing derby is canceled for this year on June 4-5. But mark your calendars for the Nevada free fishing day on June 11, and the California next free fishing day will be July 2.

Good luck on your fishing adventure. I hope to see you on the waters this weekend. If you have a picture of your catch, send it to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. Good fishin’ and tight lines.