Fishing report: Many fishing areas open as snow continues to melt

The Lahontan cutthroat is the only native trout to the Sierra.

Hello fellow anglers. No matter where you go, you will not be able to outrun the heat of the day.

I talked with a friend in Alabama the other day.. she told me it got to 95 degrees at her location, while here in Carson Valley the temperature was 102 degrees. In Alabama they have 65 to 80% humidity and you feel it as soon as you walk out the door. In the high desert of Nevada, we usually have a humidity rate of 6 to 10 %. Yes it is hot, but you don’t start to sweat right away.

Both areas are equally dangerous with these extreme temperatures. Heat exhaustion can be recognized by six simple symptoms. tiredness, dizziness, headache, feeling sick or being sick, excessive sweating and skin becoming pale and clammy or getting a heat rash, cramps in the arms, legs and stomach, fast breathing or heartbeat.

Make sure to drink plenty of water or drinks with electrolytes. We are all going to sweat a little in this heat. It’s when you stop sweating that you need to be concerned. And by all means, don’t drink caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, which can add to dehydration.

Try cooling measures. If possible, take a cool shower, soak in a cool bath or put towels soaked in cool water on your skin. If you’re outdoors and not near shelter, soaking in a cool pond or stream can help bring your temperature down. Let’s all keep an eye on each other as we enjoy the great outdoors.

SILVER LAKE HIGHWAY 88: The level is at 103 percent. The snow melt has slowed down. The California Department of Fish Wildlife planted the lake this week with catchable rainbow trout. The boat ramp is open and used at your own risk. Keep an eye on your depth finder as there is one way in and out of the main lake area. Hold more to the left bank and follow the creek channel out. Watch for prop eating rocks. The fishing has been fair for macs early AM and small rainbow by the spillway. The east campground is open, while the west side is still closed for repairs.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake is at 98% and there has been a lot of activity at the EID boat ramp. The fishing has been a little slow for shore and boaters. One angler did catch a couple nice mackinaws last week. The Caples Lake Resort is open for cabin, boat and kayak rentals. The campground has now opened across from the resort. For more information stop by the Caples Lake Resort.

WOODS CREEK ACCESS AREA: The gate is now open. Be careful of the snow drifts while hiking in the area.

WOODS LAKE: The lake is not officially open. But many people have parked just before the bridge and have been hiking in.

RED LAKE: The CDFW planted the lake with catchable rainbows this week. The water level is up and the fishing has been fair. Make sure to bring your mosquito repellant.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to the lower lake. As of this week the lake still had ice covering half of it. The road to Upper Blue Lakes is closed due to snow and mud. No report on fishing conditions as of this week.

TAMARACK LAKE, UPPER AND LOWER SUNSET LAKES: Closed due to 3 to 4 feet of snow still covering the road.

BURNSIDE LAKE, HIGHLAND LAKES, LOOPE CANYON, POORBOY, WOLF CREEK, FORESTDALE RD, SILVER HILL: CLOSED.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake has a high level of blue green algae. If you venture in to fish, make sure to bring clean water to rinse your hands. Do not allow pets to swim or drink from the lake. If you keep any fish, it is recommended to clean your fish and rinse the fillets at home in clean water. For More information, stop by the Creekside Lodge.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK ALPINE COUNTY: The river was running at 235 CFS as of this week. The CDFW has planted the river with catchable rainbow trout. Fishing has been fair for angler using salmon eggs or small spinners. The handicap access area in Hope Valley is open. Alpine County has not planted the river yet, but is scheduled in the near future. For more information stop by the creekside Lodge.

CARSON RIVER EAST FORK ALPINE COUNTY: The river has cleared up a little, but is still running at 1200 CFS.The CDFW is scheduled to plant this week with catchable rainbow trout. Alpine County has not planted the river as of this week. But it is scheduled to start planting soon. Due to the fast moving water, I have not had any reports for this week and have not fished it myself. The Carson River Resort is open for tent and RV camping. For more information stop by the Carson River resort.

EAST FORK WALKER RIVER: The East is down to about 638 cfs now and is starting to fish pretty well. It’s still a bit high for lots of anglers and there is limited water that is not running too fast to fish so some areas of the river are tending to get a little crowded at times. There are lots of really nice rainbows being caught lately, as well as a few nice browns. Most of the action we’ve been hearing about has been with streamers but there are a few anglers Euro nymphing or straight indicator nymphing and hooking some fish. Some patterns to give a try include: perdigon nymphs, fox’s poopah, buckskin caddis, psycho prince, zuddler, moal leech, sculpzilla, dead drift crayfish and hornbergs. For more information stop by Ken’s Sporting Goods.

WEST FORK WALKER RIVER: The flows on the West have come down to around 1800 TO 2150 CFS depending on the time of day lately, this is starting to look up! We spoke with one angler who was able to find some softer water near the Highway 395 bridge and pull 3 nice rainbows out. Until the flows come down a bit more that’s what it will take, finding some of the softer water and back eddy’s where fish might be hanging out and get some bait or lures in there to them. The way the flows have been coming down it may only be a few more weeks before it really lights up. For more information stop by Ken’s Sporting Goods.

TOPAZ LAKE: The lake level is holding and the fishing has been a little slow. Best action is half an hour before sunrise until 10AM. Flasher and a crawler or Rapalas have been successful. Shoe action has been spotty.

BRIDGEPORT RESERVOIR: Renee and I ventured up and camped for a few days. The water level is up and the marina is open for launching and mooring. They also offer RV and tent camping right on the lake shore, if you’re really adventurous try one of the Tent cabins as we did. Plenty of room with a queen sized bed and your own personal deck to watch the sun go down. The first day we trolled from 630 AM to about 1PM ( we did have the canopy up ) . The day time temp was only in the mid 80’s, but the direct sun exposure felt like over 100. We caught and released 17 rainbows all around the 14 to 18 inch range. Next day I fished from 6 AM until 10 Am and caught 15 rainbows in the same category, with the exception of one 4 lb BFEF tagged rainbow. We were using J7 blk/silver or Perch colored Rapalas. Many anglers anchor across the lake off of rainbow point with nightcrawlers. For more information stop by the Bridgeport Marina.



Good luck on your next fishing adventure. Make sure you know the campfire regulations wherever you may venture too, and bring sunscreen and mosquito repellent. If you get a picture of your catch, send it to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. Hope to see you on the waters soon. Good fishin” and tight lines.