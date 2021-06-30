Fishing report: Saturday is free in California

Hello fellow anglers. It is hard to believe the Fourth of July weekend is about here. There will be a lot of people out on the roads, but if we all take our time getting to our destination safely, it will be a great celebratory weekend.

A few rules to remember, but we must abide by them. Campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds with a designated campfire ring. A few stones thrown in a circle next to a lake or river does not constitute a designated place to build a campfire. You can be cited and fined. Many areas also require a campfire permit, which are easily obtained online.

Another rule we all need to follow is, no fireworks are allowed anywhere. If you are caught using or in possession of them, be prepared to pay a fine of $500 to $2,500. The main rule is to just have patience and enjoy your weekend. Make sure you keep hydrated and be aware of your surroundings.

Many people traveling to the Sierra, think they have left behind the dangers of rattlesnakes. I am here to tell you, we have rattlesnakes in the Sierra as well. If you want to see what an innocent encounter with a rattlesnake is like, go online and read “fishing writer survives bite from a deadly snake.“ Let me tell you from experience, it is not a fun thing.

Before we get to your fishing reports, a reminder that California free fishing day is Saturday, July 3. You must abide by all rules and regulations for every body of water you fish, but a license is not required on this day.





LAKE TAHOE: The boat inspection stations are up at Spooner Summit and in Meyers. You can not launch a boat that has not been verified and tagged. Fishing has been good on the North end of the lake from Cal/Neva to Tahoe City. Most anglers have been trolling the shelves starting at 150 feet of water and moving to 250 feet as the morning progresses. Flashers and a JJ plug or a live minnow have been most productive.

SILVER LAKE: I fished with Tom Blotter a couple weeks ago. We started at 5 a.m. and fished until noon time. We trolled large Rapalas on top and down on the bottom. We caught two small mackinaws and a lot of small rainbows. The water level was high and the boat ramp was open.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake level is low and the fishing has been hot for the last few weeks, but has tapped off a little. The EID boat ramp and day use is open. The Caples Lake Resort store is fully stocked and has boat and kayak rentals. Shore anglers have been using night crawlers while the boaters have been using flashers and a worm or trolling Rapalas. For more information stop by the Caples Lake Resort.

WOODS LAKE: The campground is open and the fishing has been slow. The area offers great hiking trails when the fish are not biting.

RED LAKE: As of June 25, The algae bloom was rated at none to be detected. The lake has rainbow, brook and large cutthroat trout. Has no boat launch facility, carry down only. There is no camping allowed on Red Lake. No reports have come in from the lake in the last few weeks.

BURNSIDE LAKE: The road is open. Camping is allowed and the fishing has been rated slow. The lake is located about seven miles in on a dirt road that may not be auto friendly.

BLUE LAKES: The campground is now open to upper and the lower lakes. The CDFW planted the lake a couple weeks ago. I have had reports of good fishing with salmon eggs or nightcrawlers. Small spinners or Kastmasters in the morning or evening.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The campground is not open yet this year, due to work they are doing in the campground area. There is Turtle Rock Campground located just opposite the entrance to Indian Creek off Highway 89. The CDFW planted the lake with catchable rainbows earlier this month. The blue green algae has been rated at caution level. Do not allow pets to swim or drink the water. When you catch fish, rinse and clean them at home in clean water. The lake has some large rainbows and cutthroat trout. This time of year, I recommend a longer leader with rainbow or salmon peach powerbait. Inflated nightcrawlers are also productive. For lures, use a Thomas Buoyant or a small gold Kastmaster. For more info, stop by the Creekside Lodge.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: the water level is low but very fishable. The CDFW planted the river this week with catchable rainbows. Alpine County Fish and Game will be planting the river this week with larger rainbows. for more info stop by the Creekside Lodge.

CARSON RIVER EAST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The water was running at 85 cfs this week. Low but very fishable. The CDFW planted the river with catchable rainbows. Alpine County Planted the river with larger rainbow trout. A 10-year-old angler, Colt Murray, caught a nice rainbow trout using rainbow Powerbait. Fishing has been good for anglers using powerbait or small silver spinners. For more information, stop by the Carson River Resort. This weekend they will have live music from Lost Reverends on Saturday starting at 5 .pm. They are celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

MARKLEEVILLE CREEK: The water is very low and you do need to walk to get to those deeper holes. While you’re in town, the Old West Cafe has live music each Saturday afternoon. On Sunday there is live music at the Cutthroat Brewing Company. The Chamber of Commerce is open from 9-4 Mon-Sat and noon to 4 on Sundays. They have information on Alpine County and Campfire permits.

SILVER CREEK: Located on Highway 4 is open and the water level is very low. Fishing has been slow, but the river still holds some big rainbows for those that are willing to walk a little.

CARSON RIVER NEVADA SIDE: Recent plants from the last two weeks. Carson River Douglas County, Walker River Wilson Canyon area, Hobart Reservoir, Marilyn’s Pond. Scheduled fish plants in many local urban ponds depending on water temperature this week.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you have a picture of your catch. Send it to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. Hope to see you on the waters this weekend. Please be safe, don’t forget your life jacket if you go boating. Good fishin’ and tight lines.