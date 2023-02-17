Fishing report: Wildlife refuge opens for the season

Hello fellow anglers. If you ever need an accurate weather report, Just ask me what my work schedule is for that week. I have been trying to get out to fish as much as possible. But, Mother Nature has provided weather starting the night before each day I have had off since Christmas.

I might have a window this week to get out, but I am not telling anyone, any more, which days I have off. I have had a few of my fellow anglers already giving me a bad time about it as it is. I myself might be heading out to the Mason Valley Wildlife Refuge. The area has officially opened up for the 2023 fishing season. The area is located off of highway 95 in Yerington and has over a 100,000 acres of land.

There are two ways to get there. As most have heard, Highway 208 had a landslide in Wilson Canyon and has been closed for a while. The road is now open to single lane traffic with a pilot car from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 pm seven days a week. Or you can take U.S. Highway 50 east from Dayton or Interstate 80 east from Reno, and then south on 95A to Miller lane. This will take you to the entrance of various waters to fish.

Please note that some waters are closed to fishing while others have tackle restrictions. Recently the Nevada Department of Wildlife has planted trout in Hinkson Slough, North Pond and Fort Churchill Cooling Ponds. When you visit the area, make sure to check out the hatchery and the various species of trout they have. This, my fellow anglers, is where most of the trout planted in Nevada come from.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake still has an abundance of snow on the lake. I have not had any report from an angler trying to dig their way to the lake.

SILVER LAKE ON HIGHWAY 88: I have not received any report in the last couple weeks. At that time there was still too much snow to venture out to ice fish

RED LAKE: The lake still has a lot of snow on it. And I have not wanted to shovel that much snow on it to get to the lake and the parking area had not been cleared.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The dirt road in from Diamond Valley is plowed to the summit of the lake. But I have had a couple angles tell me it is still too muddy to get in. The paved road is plowed up to within a half mile of the airport. Not recommended at this time..

TOPAZ LAKE: The lake and the boat launch area is thawing nicely. I am planning a trip up to see how the boat ramp is, and if it is safe to use. A few angler have been getting down to the shore on the north and south end. Be careful along the shore. In the morning the ground is solid and frozen. But it will soften and become muddy as the day goes on. The Topaz Marina was not open yet for the season. I let you know when I hear from John on when they will open.

CARSON RIVER ALPINE COUNTY: The rivers are open to catch and release. The river has been fluctuating in height. Use caution fishing the river this time of year. between mud and ice, it can be tricky.

PYRAMID LAKE: Fishing has started to pick up and the larger fish have moved closer to shore to feed. Remember, a Nevada fishing license is not required to fish the lake. But you do need to have a Pyramid Lake fishing Permit. They are available online or at the Sutcliffe Store.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. Hopefully with better weather I will be able to get out more to provide more reports. If you have a picture of your catch. Send it to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. Hope to see you on the waters soon. Good fishin’ and tight lines.