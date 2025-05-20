Five Below opens new store in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Five Below is officially opening its newest store and is welcoming customers to experience all the fun, amazing value, and trendy products on Friday, May 23. The all-new Five Below is beyond belief in value and has it all, including candy and snacks, brand name beauty, the latest tech, room décor and lots more. Find all the newness and fun for way less than the others!

To celebrate the grand opening, the store will host a festive weekend filled with fun, music, kids’ activities, and special prizes. Customers who visit the store on Saturday, May 24, will receive a FREE drawstring bag (while supplies last) and can enjoy FREE hot dogs from noon to 3 p.m. that same day (2 per person, while supplies last).

Five Below is a trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond. Provided / Five Below

The new store will offer customers the opportunity to shop the wide assortment of extreme value products spanning exciting and awesome Five Below worlds – Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Additionally, the new Five Below offers convenience and fun with our Party Shop featuring a large variety of helium balloons, décor and favors. Most products range from $1-5, and customers can shop for even more extreme-value items priced beyond $5.

The new store is located at 1052 Emerald Bay Road. Store hours are Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit http://www.fivebelow.com or find @Five Below on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook.