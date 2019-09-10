Five Guys opens restaurant in South Lake Tahoe

Five Guys Burgers and Fries opened late last month in South Lake Tahoe.

Five Guys, owned by Encore Restaurants LLC, has 57 stores located in four states, California, Massachusetts, Colorado and Oklahoma, but the Tahoe location is the first that will sell beer and win.

“Our 23rd California location is unlike any Five Guy’s store in the United States,” said President of Encore Restaurants Dale Doerhoff in a press release. “We are excited to announce that the store will be located right off beautiful South Lake Tahoe where visitors can enjoy Five Guy’s simple, but high-quality menu, while sitting on a lakeside patio and sipping on their favorite beer and wine options.”

Five Guys has been ZAGAT survey rated every year since 2001 and was voted Burger Restaurant Brand of the Year by The Harris Poll in both 2017 and 2018.

The restaurants are open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and serves award-winning burgers, hot dogs and fresh fries, and customizable for any taste with over 250,000 burger options to be ordered.

The restaurant opened Monday, Aug. 26, and is located at 3640 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite B500, South Lake Tahoe, CA, 95150.

“I am very proud to be a part of Five Guys and their incredible company culture,” said Matt Reid, Director of Operations for Encore Restaurants in the release. “Last year, Five Guys was named one of America’s Best Employers 2018 by Forbes, including No. 50 Best Employer for new grads. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to create jobs in this community, and we have had the pleasure of hiring over 50 people from the area to run this new store.”