Five Questions to Ask Yourself as You Age

Sometimes we put off asking the difficult questions. While we all can hope we age gracefully and with ease, life has its curveballs and it’s important to plan for the future.

Consider these five questions to ask yourself.

Am I financially prepared? It’s never too early to start saving for larger expenses that may come in time. Medical expenses, home repairs, and assisted care can be expensive, especially if you’re on your own. Talk to a financial advisor about long-term care insurance. Depending on the plan, this may help cover costs for nursing home care, medical equipment, assisted living, and in-home care.

Do I want to be an organ donor? Donate Life California estimates that more than 100,000 people are on the transplant list waiting for an organ donor. Registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor is a simple, selfless act and donors of all ages, ethnicities, and medical histories are encouraged to sign up. If an organ donor’s life is cut short, that person’s organ, eye, and tissue could aid and save more than 75 people.

Are my wishes known? Your end-of-life plans and organ donor preferences can be outlined in your Advance Directives. Advance Directives, such as durable power of attorney for healthcare or a living will, make sure your health wishes are written down and known to others. A durable power of attorney for healthcare names a person who will make your healthcare decisions if you’re not able to. A living will states your preferences for treatment if you can no longer make decisions. Each state has their own rules and guidelines for Advance Directives. You can have a lawyer write one for you or consult Barton Health’s Advance Directives references on our website. Who will be my support system? Whether you rely on family or close relatives or friends, you should surround yourself with people you can rely on to help and support you. Before you plan to retire in a new area, think about your support system. Making new friends will take time and effort if you move. You can meet people by joining a club or place of worship, taking a class, or volunteering. Where do I want to live long-term? You may want to stay in your home, but is it realistic to live there for the extended future? Think about factors like whether you want to walk or drive to get around, your proximity to healthcare facilities and providers, and if you’d like to be somewhere that offers social opportunities.

Dr. David Young is a board-certified cardiologist and the Chief Medical Officer at Barton Health. April is National Donate Life Month and on April 11, Blue & Green Day, the public is encouraged to wear blue and green to promote the importance of giving life and registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor. Learn more about care planning, including advance directives, at BartonHealth.org.