Fixed-wing airplane crashes in Rubicon Bay; both passengers rescued
RUBICON BAY, Calif. – On Saturday July 1 around 10:20 a.m., El Dorado County Sheriff office responded to call for service reporting a fixed-wing airplane that crashed into the water at Rubicon Bay in Lake Tahoe.
“There were two passengers on board, one of whom sustained a serious head injury. Fortunately, both individuals have been rescued by citizens operating boats in the area,” an El Dorado County Sheriff Office Facebook post said.
As of noon, EDSO units are currently present at the scene, providing assistance. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been informed about the incident.
The airplane has submerged underwater and has been marked with GPS coordinates for hazardous materials (hazmat) purposes.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.