Fixed-wing airplane crashes in Rubicon Bay; both passengers rescued

RUBICON BAY, Calif. – On Saturday July 1 around 10:20 a.m., El Dorado County Sheriff office responded to call for service reporting a fixed-wing airplane that crashed into the water at Rubicon Bay in Lake Tahoe.

“There were two passengers on board, one of whom sustained a serious head injury. Fortunately, both individuals have been rescued by citizens operating boats in the area,” an El Dorado County Sheriff Office Facebook post said.

As of noon, EDSO units are currently present at the scene, providing assistance. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been informed about the incident.

The airplane has submerged underwater and has been marked with GPS coordinates for hazardous materials (hazmat) purposes.