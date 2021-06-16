Flag retirement ceremony held at American Legion in South Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A flag retirement ceremony was held Monday, Flag Day, at the American Legion in South Lake Tahoe.
The ceremony was sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Legion Post 795 and the Boy Scout Troop 594.
More than 60 flags were burned after DAR members appropriately cut up the flags several days before the ceremony.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue was on hand to make sure the blaze stayed in the burn barrel.
Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States.
